Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Cobb Island MD, Chesapeake Bay north of Sandy Point MD, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown MD, and Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&