CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department has announced the arrest of two more suspects in connection to a homicide in June, bringing the total number of suspects to four.
On June 8, officers were called to Camelia Street in Cambridge on reports of a shooting. There, they found 23-year-old Alyson Elien, of Seaford, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Elien died at the scene.
Police said surveillance footage showed a group of people gathering around Elien as he laid dying on the ground and stealing his belongings.
Days later, police arrested 15-year-old Jakai Wilson and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting. Authorities then arrested Nisiah Jeremiah Fletcher, 18, on July 6.
On July 25, Cambridge police say they arrested a third suspect, 20-year-old Ja’sire Lavonte Kane. Kane was taken to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond and faces the following charges:
-Murder 1st Degree
-Conspiracy Murder 1st Degree
-Murder 2nd Degree
-Assault 1st Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Loaded Handgun on Person
-Handgun on Person
-Firearm Use Felony Violent Crime
-Possession Firearm Minor
-Armed Robbery
-Robbery
-Alter Physical Evidence Criminal Proceeding
Then, on July 29, police made a fourth arrest. Officers with the Havre De Grace Police Department in Harford County arrested Kah’Zion Karim Johnson, 18, in Havre De Grace. Johnson was charged with the following:
-Murder 1st Degree
-Conspiracy Murder 1st Degree
-Murder 2nd Degree
-Assault 1st Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Loaded Handgun on Person
-Handgun on Person
-Firearm Use Felony Violent Crime
-Possession Firearm Minor
-Armed Robbery
-Robbery
-Alter Physical Evidence Criminal Proceeding
-Regulated Firearm Stolen