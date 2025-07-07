CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Police announced a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in the 900 block of Camelia Street.
According to police, on June 8th around 8:33 p.m., officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to head. Police say despite live-saving measures by first responders and the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, the victim died.
The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Alyson Elien, of Seaford, Delaware. Police say surveillance video showed people gathering around and stealing Elien's belongings as he laid dying on the ground.
Investigators recovered a stolen Beretta 9mm handgun at the scene and later identified 15-year-old Jakai Wilson, of Cambridge, as a suspect.
Wilson was arrested during a traffic stop on Feather Drive on June 10, according to a press release.
Police say Wilson was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond for charges including first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy, robbery and firearm charges.
UPDATE: Police say on June 6, officers arrested the second suspect, 18-year-old Nisiah Fletcher, of Cambridge. He was reportedly arrested in the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Fletcher was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond for charges including first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy, robbery and firearm charges.
The Cambridge Police Department continues to investigate.