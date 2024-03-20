WESTOVER, MD - A third correctional officer at the Eastern Correctional Institution has pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice in relation to an attempt to cover up a fellow officer assaulting an inmate.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Daric Evans, 32, of Crisfield, submitted his guilty plea yesterday. The Attorney’s Office says that on July 12, Evans learned of an incident in which another officer, Samuel Warren, used excessive force on an inmate and responded to the scene. Evans then helped to escort the inmate to a medical evaluation during which the inmate was visibly injured with a bloody face. Evans and several other correctional officers then took the inmate to a cell for a monitored strip search, according to the US Attorney.
Prosecutors say both the medical evaluation and strip search were recorded by another correctional officer, David Quillen.
Following the strip search, investigators say a number of officers, including Evans, watched the footage. A supervisory officer noted the footage looked bad and suggested it be deleted, which Evans believed Quillen did, according to the Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say the supervisor then proposed a cover story for why the video had disappeared, and other officers including Evans agreed to lie about it.
The United States Attorney’s Office says Evans later did lie to state and federal investigators as to what happened in the video and withheld information.
Evans now faces a maximum sentence of five years for conspiracy to obstruct justice. Sentencing has been scheduled for June 27.
Samuel Warren, of Westover, previously pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the assault and ensuing coverup. His sentencing is scheduled for June 11. David Quillen, of Ocean View, Delaware, also pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident. His sentencing is scheduled for May 22.