MILFORD, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a shooting at the Slaughter Beach Memorial Volunteer Fire Company pavilion in June.
On June 12 at about 7:15 p.m., police were called to the public access area near Bay Avenue in Milford on reports of a shooting. There, police say they discovered multiple masked suspects had fired numerous rounds at the attendees of a party. A 32-year-old man attending the party had allegedly been shot while attempting to flee. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was later released.
The ensuing investigation led to the arrests of Tyree Johnson, 19, and Tymere Harmon, 22.
Police say further investigation then identified Deonte King, 21, of Lincoln, as a third suspect. On July 17, authorities say King turned himself in and was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on the following charges:
-Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 10 counts
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 9 counts
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
King is being held on a $234,500 cash bond.
Police continue to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3864.