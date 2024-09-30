DELMARVA– Thousands of dock workers are set to strike tomorrow across the country, halting operations at ports from Massachusetts to Texas and threatening significant disruption to the U.S. supply chain. The walkout could trigger the most severe impact on commercial shipping since the COVID-19 pandemic, with potential ripple effects across the economy, including here on Delmarva.
The strike could block the movement of goods in and out of the country, affecting everything from food imports to products such as auto parts. Bill Chambers, president of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, warned that if the strike lasts for more than a few weeks, Delmarva consumers will see the impact in higher prices.
“So let’s imagine this strike is into its 45th day,” Chambers said. “Everything we consume will see an increase in prices — everything will go up. It could spike into what we call hyperinflation.”
Chambers pointed out that perishables like fruits imported from South America will be among the first to feel the squeeze. And that here locally, the Port of Baltimore, a crucial hub for products like auto parts and foreign alcohol, could see significant delays. Chambers noted that local small businesses would likely be hit hardest.
“The first business sector to get hit the hardest, whether it's a recession, whether it’s inflation, or a pandemic, is small businesses,” he said. “They’ll take the first hit — and be the last to recover if the strike goes on for several months.”
“This will have a real impact on small businesses who just don't have the resources to carry large inventories like the big box retailers,” he said. “Who, by the way, have been preparing for this for months. They’ve been stocking up on electronics and other things that consumers will want, especially as we head toward the holidays.”
On Delmarva, some local businesses are taking proactive steps to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions. Apple Discount Drugs in Salisbury is already working to ensure inventory remains steady.
“Just as we were for COVID, we did not shut down, our doors were open,” Tish Withers from Apple Discount Drugs said. “We will continue to do everything we can to get our supplies in."