SNOW HILL, Md.- A threat made involving the Snow Hill Middle School Wednesday morning was deemed non-credible.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says that a social media threat was made regarding the middle school around 10:30 a.m. No word on specifics of the threat.
Students and staff at Snow Hill Middle School, Cedar Chapel Special School, and Snow Hill Elementary School were immediately put in to a shelter in place, according to the sheriff's office.
Following an investigation, the threat was found to be non-credible and normal operations resumed at all schools around 1 p.m.
All students and staff were reported safe.