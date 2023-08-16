DOVER, Del. - Police arrested three people on drug and weapons charges following a search warrant.
Dover police say Brian Ridgeway, 53, Anthony Bray, 33, and Jasmine Pearson, 24, all of Dover were arrested after conducting a search warrant on the morning of Aug. 15. Police say the investigation began when the Drugs, Vice and Organized crime unit began conducting a drug investigation at a house in the 700 block of Halsey Road.
Officers reportedly obtained a search warrant for the property and the Dover Police Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T) executed the search warrant at 6:00 a.m. Ridgeway, Bray and Pearson were all taken into custody without incident, according to police.
The Dover Police Department say officers located a 16 gauge shotgun, .380 ammunition, 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, 27.6 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and stolen mail/credit cards.
Additionally, Dover police say during the week of July 11, detectives began investigating an unlawful use of a credit card case where a woman had used a credit card unlawfully at two locations in Dover to purchase merchandise. Through this investigation, police say they determined that Pearson was the suspect responsible for using the credit card, and had dyed her since being photographed at Best Buy.
All suspects were transported to Dover Police Department to be processed and arraigned.
Ridgeway was committed to SCI on $3,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
- Maintaining a Drug Property
Bray was committed to SCI on $130,200 secured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (3x)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (2x)
- Possession of Heroin in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Pearson was released on her own recognizance on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (2x)
- Possession of Heroin in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Unlawful Use of a Credit Card (4x)