MAGNOLIA, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested three suspects on numerous drug and gun charges following a search of a Magnolia home.
Police say they searched a home on Gray’s Lane on January 17 following an investigation into alleged drug distribution by Tina Burris, 58, Doimeire Gray, 22, and Devon Young, 24. During the search, police say Young disposed of drugs in a toilet.
According to police, the search revealed the following:
-.357 handgun and ammunition
-Stolen 9mm handgun and ammunition
-Approximately 239.72 grams of crack cocaine
-Approximately 29.42 grams of cocaine
-Approximately 7.02 grams of heroin
-Approximately 3.78 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms
-Digital scale
-Drug paraphernalia
-$19,199 in suspected drug proceeds
Burris, Gray, and Young were taken into custody without incident.
Burris was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $147,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled -Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
-Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Gray was taken to SCI on a $141,000 cash bond and faces the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled -Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Young was taken to SCI on a $153,000 cash bond and was charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled -Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
-Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia