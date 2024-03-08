CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department has arrested three people in their efforts to combat prostitution within the City of Cambridge.
According to police, the operation intended to cut down on prostitution was conducted on Tuesday, March 5th. Police say they were working undercover, and the operation resulted in the arrest of three people on Tuesday:
-Abner Sergio Vicente Diaz, 21, of Silver Spring, MD
-Marvin Osvaldo Diaz Romero, 30, of Silver Spring, MD
-Steven Lavern Johnson, 49, of Cambridge, MD
The Cambridge Police Department says all three have been or will be charged with prostitution.