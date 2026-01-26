EASTON. Md. – Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Talbot County that left three people displaced and destroyed a single-family home, officials said.
The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 29500 block of Country Way Lane in Easton. A neighbor discovered the fire and alerted the family, allowing everyone inside to escape safely. No injuries were reported.
Officials said the fire started in the interior of the attached garage and spread into the home. The residence, a two-story wood-frame dwelling with a basement, is considered a total loss.
Easton Volunteer Fire Department led the response, with 67 firefighters working for about two hours to bring the fire under control.
Damage is estimated at $650,000 including $550,000 to the structure and $100,000 to its contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Upper Eastern Regional Office.