FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A Dorchester County house fire claimed the lives of four pets on Wednesday.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, on Nov. 19 just before 2:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Webster Street near Federalsburg on reports of a fire. Once there, it took them about 15 minutes to control the flames.
Investigators say the fire was caused by an accidental electrical failure in the kitchen. One person was home at the time and was awoken by smoke alarms before escaping through a bedroom window. The Fire Marshal’s Office says three dogs and a cat sadly died in the fire.
Authorities say total monetary loss is estimated at $300,000. The displaced residents are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.