MARYLAND- Three teachers on the Eastern Shore are finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year.
A part of the seven finalists are Kent Island High School’s Visual Arts teacher Andrea Schulte, West Salisbury Elementary School’s Math Intervention teacher Tara Martens, and Stephen Decatur Middle School’s Literacy Enrichment & Technology Education Dr. Jaimie Ridgely.
The finalists were selected by a panel of judges from key Maryland education organizations representing principals, teachers, school boards, teacher unions, parents, and higher education. Finalists were chosen according to a rigorous set of national criteria that included student achievement, teaching philosophy, academic results, community involvement, and knowledge of educational issues from a group of 24 local teachers of the year, representing the 24 Maryland local education agencies.
The winning teacher will be announced during a reception in Baltimore on October 13th. They will get cash awards, national traveling opportunities, and participate in several national meetings and conferences.
The winner of the Maryland Teacher of the Year will compete for the esteemed National Teacher of the Year Award, to be announced next April. They will also spend the 2023-2024 school year as an educational speaker and advisor in Maryland and will be honored by the President at the White House next spring.