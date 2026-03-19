SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says three inmates at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover have been charged with fire-related crimes following three separate incidents at the prison between February and March.
Matthew Moore, a 33-year-old inmate at ECI, is accused of setting a fire in his cell on February 24. Upon investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshal found the fire was a result of arson.
Moore was charged with the following and served his summons at ECI without incident:
- Arson 1st Degree
- Malicious Burning 2nd Degree
- Malicious Destruction of Property
Officials say if Moore is found guilty of all charges, he faces a maximum penalty of 31 years and 8 months of incarceration and/or $51,000 in fines.
Dylan Davin, a 29-year-old inmate at ECI, is accused of setting his food tray on fire in his cell before pushing it out of his cell and into hallway on March 19. Deputy State Fire Marshals say they determined the fire was maliciously set and Davin was charged with Malicious Burning in the 2nd Degree. Davin was served his summons without incident and faces a maximum penalty of 18 months of incarceration and/or $500 in fines.
River Donovan, a 28-year-old ECI inmate, is accused of threatening to burn the prison and his cell mate. He is also accused of setting fire to multiple combustible materials in his cell, including his mattress. This occurred on March 11, according to officials. They say the fire eventually spread to a wooden barrier that had been placed over his door. The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the incident and determined the fire to be a result of arson.
Donovan was charged with the following and served his summons at ECI without incident:
- Arson 1st Degree
- Malicious Burning 2nd Degree
- Malicious Destruction of Property
- Threat of Arson
Officials say if Donovan is found guilty of all charges, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years and 8 months of incarceration and/or $61,000 in fines.