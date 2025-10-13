DEWEY BEACH, DE– Emergency officials are on the scene of a wind-driven structure fire affecting three properties.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was first on the scene at 12 Carolina Street just after 8 a.m., where officials say one building was fully engulfed, with the fire reaching two neighboring structures. Several Sussex County fire companies sent support.
Dewey Beach Police say crews battled the fire amid 15 to 25 mph wind gusts, getting it under control around 4 a.m. Officials say one home was completely destroyed in the fire – with several others also impacted.
Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.