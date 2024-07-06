UPPER MARLBORO, MD - Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that claimed three lives on Saturday morning in Prince George's County. Among the three deceased is recent draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings, Khyree Jackson.
Maryland State Police have identified the deceased as 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, of Upper Marlboro, 24-year-old Khyree Jackson, of Waldorf, and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., of Upper Marlboro. MSP say Hazel and Jackson were pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. Lytton was transported to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he later died, according to state officials.
All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash, according to MSP. State officials say Hazel was the driver, and that "Jackson was the front seat passenger and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle".
State police say shortly after 3:15am Saturday morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on "northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro". The three vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Infiniti Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala, and a maroon Dodge Charger.
Maryland State Police say an initial investigation showed the driver of the silver Infiniti, identified as 23-year-old Cori Clingman of Upper Marlboro, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue. MSP say investigators believe Clingman tried to change lanes while traveling at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger, and then struck the Chevrolet Impala.
Officials say the Charger traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps before coming to a stop.
Clingman had two other passengers in her Infiniti at the time of the crash. No one was injured in their vehicle, according to state police.
The Chevrolet Impala was occupied by just a single driver. Officials say he was uninjured and refused medical treatment.
Maryland State Police say investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Charges are pending in the investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation, according to MSP.