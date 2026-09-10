ARRESTS MADE GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

MILFORD, Del. - Three men are facing felony charges in connection with an alleged drug dealing operation.

Delaware State Police arrested 68-year-old Mark Boyd, of Milford, 36-year-old Gary Williams, of Ellendale, and 34-year-old Joseph Palmer, of Seaford.

State police say on Sept. 2, around 2 p.m., members of the DSP Kent County Governor's Task Force were patrolling Unity Lane in Milford when they saw Boyd make several suspected drug transactions. Detectives determined that Boyd, Williams, and Palmer were working together to store drugs and proceeds from sales at multiple lots and inside several vehicles on Unity Lane.

Detectives went to those locations and took all three men into custody without incident. Detectives say they searched the lots and vehicles and recovered the following:

  • Approximately 16.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • Approximately 11.4 grams of suspected heroin
  • Approximately 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine
  • Approximately $1,500 in suspected drug sale proceeds
  • Three digital scales
  • Drug packaging materials

Boyd was charged with the following and released on a $80,200 unsecured bond.

Three men arrested during drug dealing investigation in Milford

Mark Boyd, 68, of Milford, DE

(Courtesy: Delaware State Police)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Williams was charged with the following and committed to the Department of Correction on a $80,200 cash bond.

Three men arrested during drug dealing investigation in Milford

Gary Williams, 36, of Ellendale, DE

(Courtesy: Delaware State Police)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Palmer was charged with the following and committed to the Department of Correction on a $80,200 cash bond.

Three men arrested during drug dealing investigation in Milford

 Joseph Palmer, 34, of Seaford, DE

(Courtesy: Delaware State Police)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

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Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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