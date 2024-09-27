SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Troopers arrested three men on felony charges following a burglary and pursuit.
Delaware State Police say they arrested 34-year-old Richard Francis of Hanover Maryland, 20-year-old Marcus Gallmon of Washington, D.C., and 20-year-old Ilon Melson of Washington, D.C.
State police say on Sept. 27, around 2:35 a.m., a trooper patrolling Coastal Highway northbound near Westcoats Road saw a black Honda CRV swerving all over the road. The trooper reportedly attempted to pull the Honda over, but it sped away and a pursuit ensued.
A short time later, troopers say a burglar alarm went off at Chic at the Beach, in Lewes. Troopers say they got reports that four unknown suspects, operating a black Honda CRV, forced entry into the business and stole merchandise.
State police say during the pursuit, the Honda drove recklessly and at a high rate of speed on Coastal Highway and several roads before crashing into an unoccupied car at a home on the 700 block of Ponder Avenue in Ellendale.
After the crash, the driver, later identified as Ilon Melson, was taken into custody. Two suspects, later identified as Marcus Galmon and Richard Francis, fled the scene but were ultimately taken into custody. Troopers say they are working to identify and locate the fourth suspect.
During the investigation, troopers reportedly found stolen merchandise from the business in the Honda.
Melson and Francis were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. After Melson was released from the hospital he, as well as Gallmon, were taken to Troop 7 where they were charged with multiple crimes. Francis remains hospitalized and in the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction.
Richard Francis (no photo available) was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and is in the custody of the Department of Correction on a $30,000 cash bond.
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Marcus Gallmon was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,000 cash bond.
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Ilon Melson was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,000 cash bond.
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Additional Traffic Charges are Pending