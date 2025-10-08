QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY - The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff have arrested three men in connection with the June 2025 shooting death of 19-year-old Christopher Parsley at a Queenstown house party.
On June 1st, Queen Anne's County Sheriff deputies and emergency services responded to the 1500 block of Centreville Rd. in Queenstown for shots fired involving multiple people.
They say responding units found Parsley with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Queen Anne's County officials say detectives from the QACSO Criminal Investigation Unit launched an investigation with multiple federal, state and local partners, including: the FBI, Maryland State Police, Delaware State Police, and the Seaford Police Department.
A case was brought to a Queen Anne's County grand jury. The grand jury returned indictments and on Oct. 6, arrest warrants were issued for 19-year-old Kamryn Andrews, 20-year-old James Lawson, and 27-year-old Travis Lissau.
Queen Anne's County officials say on Oct 8., all three men were taken into custody and held without bond.
Lissau, from Centreville, was issued a warrant for:
- Attempted 2nd degree murder (4 counts)
- Manslaughter
- Assault 1st degree (5 counts)
- Assault 2nd degree (5 counts)
- Reckless endangerment (5 counts)
- Firearm used in the commission of a crime of violence (5 counts)
- Conspiracy to alter physical evidence to avoid criminal prosecution
- Loaded handgun on person (2 counts)
- Possession of a firearm without a serial number
Andrews, from Seaford, was issued a warrant for:
- Attempted 2nd degree murder (2 counts)
- Manslaughter
- Assault 1st degree (4 counts)
- Assault 2nd degree (4 counts)
- Reckless endangerment (4 counts)
- Firearm used in the commission of a crime of violence (4 counts)
- Handgun on person (2 counts)
- Handgun in vehicle
- Loaded handgun in vehicle
- Possession of firearm as a minor
Lawson, from Queenstown, was issued a warrant for:
- Attempted 2nd degree murder (4 counts)
- Manslaughter
- Assault 1st degree (5 counts)
- Assault 2nd degree (5 counts)
- Reckless endangerment (5 counts)
- Firearm used in the commission of a crime of violence (5 counts)
- Conspiracy to alter physical evidence to avoid criminal prosecution (5 counts)
- Handgun on person (2 counts)
- Loaded handgun on person
- Possession of a firearm as a minor
- Possession of a firearm without a serial number
The investigation into the death of Christopher Parsley remains ongoing. Investigators are continuing to seek information from the public and encourage anyone with details to contact the anonymous tip line at 410-758-6666