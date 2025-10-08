Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&