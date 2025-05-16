MILLVILLE, DE– Delaware State Police say a trooper and two Ocean View Police officers were injured while arresting a man for disorderly conduct at a Sussex County bank.
Both agencies responded to the Wells Fargo on Town Center Drive around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a disorderly man inside. Investigators say the man, identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Rivera, of Selbyville, caused a disturbance by yelling and punching walls, before leaving when asked by bank staff.
Rivera then allegedly forced reentry through a locked door and attempted to access a secured room where employees were sheltering as a result of the incident.
DSP says Rivera exited to the parking lot before police arrived and physically resisted arrest when contacted, injuring three law enforcement officers. He was ultimately arrested after being pepper sprayed, according to a press release.
Rivera was treated at a local hospital before being committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,000 cash bond for the following charges:
- Felony Second-Degree Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Resisting Arrest with Force Causing Injury to a Peace Officer
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer (x2)
- Second-Degree Reckless Endangering
- Criminal Mischief between $1,000 and $5,000
- Disorderly Conduct
- Second-Degree Criminal Trespassing