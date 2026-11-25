MILTON, Del. - Three people and a dog were safely rescued Wednesday after their boat became stuck in the mud at the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex County.
According to the South Bowers Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to assist the Milton Fire Department with a water rescue involving a vessel in distress off Turkle Pond Road on Nov. 25.
First responders launched an airboat from Turkle Pond Road and located a duck boat stuck in the mud near a hunting blind with three people and a dog on board.
Crews secured the disabled boat, freed it from the mud, and towed it back to navigable waters, safely assisting all occupants.
The South Bowers Volunteer Fire Department praised the collaboration between the two departments, emphasizing the importance of mutual aid partnerships and communication when responding to emergencies in the area's challenging shallow waters.