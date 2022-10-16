PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville.
Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford Pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Rd. near Main St. around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
The driver of the Chevelle, the front seat passenger, and a child in the back seat, were taken by ambulance to TidalHealth.
Evidence collected at the scene includes “Ford” brand vehicle parts. Witnesses on scene described the truck as a newer model, dark colored diesel Ford pickup truck. The truck may be lifted with a light kit and have dark colored windows. The struck will have extensive front end damage based on evidence left at the scene. Troopers canvassed the area and were unable to find the truck. Anyone who may have witnessed this hit and run or has any information connected to the identity of the suspect/vehicle are urged to contact the Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.
Maryland State Police is continuing to investigate.