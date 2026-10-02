OCEAN CITY, Md. - Multiple swimmers, including children, were rescued from the water off Ocean City Friday morning as officials warn beachgoers to stay out of the ocean due to dangerous rip currents.
The Ocean City Fire Department says crews were called to the beach near 19th Street around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 2 for reports of multiple swimmers in distress.
A fire department rescue team then began rescue operations. Additional help was requested from Maryland State Police Aviation and the Ocean City Police Department Drone Unit.
According to OCFD, rescue swimmers brought two people safely back to shore. A third person was rescued by an OCFD swimmer and pulled aboard a Maryland Natural Resources Police vessel before being taken to the U.S. Coast Guard Station.
Three patients were evaluated after the rescue. Two declined additional medical treatment, while one was taken for further evaluation, according to officials.
“This incident is a reminder of just how quickly conditions in the ocean can change,” Incident Commander Derrick Simpson said. “Our rescue swimmers entered the ocean and worked quickly alongside our public safety partners to get everyone safely out of the water. Just because you can see or stand on a sandbar does not mean you are safe.”
The rescue comes as the Town of Ocean City is warning neighbors and visitors of dangerous ocean conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Town officials say a recent storm created sandbars along the shoreline, with breaks in those sandbars producing strong rip currents. Officials warn the currents can be powerful and unpredictable, even for experienced swimmers.
Ocean City Beach Patrol is off duty for the season, and the town is strongly advising beachgoers to stay out of the ocean.
OCFD says sandbars, rip currents and changing tides can create dangerous conditions with little warning. The department is urging people not to overestimate their swimming abilities and to stay out of the water when trained lifeguards are not on duty.