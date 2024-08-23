TALBOT COUNTY - Three Talbot County Sheriff's K9s have received a possible lifesaving donation.
According to the sheriff’s office K9s Buc, Chief, and Kiwi have received body armor. They say it was made possible by a donation from the non-profit “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” The vests are embroidered with “In memory of K9 Hobbs, Des Moines, IA - EOW 12/12/23.”
Each vest has a value of $1,800 and weighs an average of four to five pounds.
The “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” has provided more than 5,627 vests to K9s in all 50 states.