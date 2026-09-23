WORCESTER COUNTY– Maryland's Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced upcoming lane closures at the intersection of MD 589 (Racetrack Road) and US 50 (Ocean Gateway) as work continues around the planned Coastal Square commercial development.
MDOT says the following closures will be in effect as crews work to widen the intersection starting Sept. 28:
- Intermittent single lane closures on MD 589 from US 50 to MD 707 (Grays Corner Road)
- Westbound right lane of US 50 from Brader Lane to MD 589
Cones, message boards, arrow signs and flaggers will guide drivers through the work zone, according to a press release. Work is expected to wrap up by Oct. 19, weather permitting.
MDOT says drivers should expect delays in the area during this time.
Work surrounding the Coastal Square development began in November 2025. The project looks to bring retail space, a Giant grocery store and high-density housing to the area.
MDOT says scheduled work also includes adding a fourth leg to the intersection and removing a traffic signal at Brader Lane, as well as new pavement and markings for both directions of US 50.