DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will join the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as co-headliners for the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Air Show and Open House May 21-22, at Dover Air Force Base.
The Blue Angels showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for nearly 500 million fans.
“We are excited to announce the addition of the Blue Angels as co-headliners of this year’s event,” said Lt. Col. David Caswell, director of the Thunder Over Dover Air Show and Open House. “Featuring both demonstration squadrons at the same event has never happened at Dover, and is the perfect representation of this event’s theme, ‘Reunite’. We are finalizing our entire lineup of world-class performers and ground displays that will be unmatched by any other event of its kind in the region. I encourage everyone to come experience this unique opportunity, celebrate Armed Forces Day and see the most prominent display of airpower our military has to offer.”
Stay tuned on our social media pages, Facebook.com/doverairforcebase or @doverairforcebase on Instagram, for the latest information.