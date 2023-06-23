SALISBURY, Md. - Tidal Health has announced plans for a new medical clinic coming to Salisbury soon.
The new location is slated for 805 East Church Street, where the abandoned Hotel Ester currently stands. The hospital plans to renovate the building into a multipurpose care center for underserved communities.
Dr. Simona Eng, The Designated Institutional Officer from Tidal Health, says locating in these communities is essential.
“Our hope is that the patients in the community will connect with our physicians at the health clinic so they can better manage their health and wellness. We know that a healthier community is a better community and a more productive community.”
The clinic will serve as a doctors office but also as a community center. Resources include behavioral health, social work, financial counseling, and healthcare education.
The staff will consist primarily of 10 residential doctors. The hospital hopes it will give these doctors training as well as help them establish roots in the community.
There is currently no confirmed opening date for the center. Construction is planned to begin in the coming weeks in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, Md. - Tidal Health has announced plans for a new medical clinic coming to Salisbury soon.
The new location is slated for 805 East Church Street, where the abandoned Hotel Ester currently stands. The hospital plans to renovate the building into a multipurpose care center for underserved communities.
Dr. Simona Eng, The Designated Institutional Officer from Tidal Health, says locating in these communities is essential.
“Our hope is that the patients in the community will connect with our physicians at the health clinic so they can better manage their health and wellness. We know that a healthier community is a better community and a more productive community.”
The clinic will serve as a doctors office but also as a community center. Resources include behavioral health, social work, financial counseling, and healthcare education.
The staff will consist primarily of 10 residential doctors. The hospital hopes it will give these doctors training as well as help them establish roots in the community.
There is currently no confirmed opening date for the center. Construction is planned to begin in the coming weeks in Salisbury.