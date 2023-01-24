SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury is still cleaning up after someone crashed their car into a wall in one of their employee parking garages Sunday morning. On Tuesday, the medical center gave an update via their Facebook Page.
TidalHealth says the impact of the crash resulted in a limited structural failure of the garage, and a section of the second deck fell through to the ground floor below. While engineers say Garage A is structurally sound, it will remain closed until further notice due to the significant damage.
No one was injured in the incident. The driver was treated at the Emergency/ Trauma Center.
TidalHealth is asking everyone to avoid the area of the crash as it is now an active construction zone. Garage B will remain open for visitor and patient parking.