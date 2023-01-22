SALISBURY, Md. - A partial collapse happened around 4 a.m. in one of the parking garages of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.
A rescue box was struck to alert emergency crews for the building collapse. Crews arrived and Wicomico Central said it was one of the parking garages of Tidal Health Hospital. The partial collapse was the second floor parking level.
The driver of a SUV hit the retaining wall at a high rate of speed, which then led to ultimately causing a structural failure. The driver was taken to the near by emergency room for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
The garage will be temporarily closed to traffic.