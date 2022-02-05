SEAFORD, Del./SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth has announced they are moving out of crisis mode to Contingency mode of operations as COVID metrics begin to trend down.
This is for both TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford and is effective starting on Friday, February, 4.
Crisis operations allowed for hospitals to have more flexibility when handling overflow of patients.
Although trending positively on volumes, staffing and COVID admissions, TidalHealth remain very busy at both hospitals, but are starting to stabilize after what has been the busiest period in the history of their health system.
TidalHealth encourages you to check with your surgeon’s office if you have questions about a procedure.