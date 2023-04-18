SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth President and CEO Steven Leonard says if the state does not send the hospital more money, TidalHealth may have to shut down it's trauma services. The Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission sets a revenue cap for hospitals to make each year so that service is affordable. The issue on Delmarva is the population is growing and so are the costs of operating. Still, they are not allowed to make more money.
"When you talk about the 3 million that come during the summer and Ocean City population swelling the 300,000 every day, that means we treat trauma patients from all over," said Leonard.
If the trauma services are shut down, the closest trauma center would be Baltimore.
"The Health Services Cost Review Commission is actively reviewing an application from TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) for emergency rate relief, which was filed April 12th. This review will consider the financial performance of TidalHealth. TidalHealth PRMC had a $27.5 million positive operating margin in the most recently completed year, fiscal year 2022, according to its publicly audited data. At the start of fiscal year 2023, The Commission provided TidalHealth PRMC with an additional $9.3 million in rates, alongside regular annual budget updates, to help support hospital operations.The Health Services Cost Review Commission is committed to ensuring access to hospital care throughout Maryland while maintaining reasonable hospital rates for the public."