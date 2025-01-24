SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth is asking for your help with its Community Health Needs Assessment. Katherine Rodgers, Director of Community Health Initiatives says your input can improve your community.
“It’s like a community check up. It’s a check up for how healthy our community is. So we collect a lot of data and information to understand the needs and resources that we have to improve the health of our community,” said Rodgers.
“We’ve collected a lot of data from public health reports and statistics, and now we’re in the process of collecting information directly from people in our community to hear their voice and to understand how they perceive their house and their needs in their own neighborhood,” said Rodgers.
Rodgers says there are often recurring issues TidalHealth can glean from these surveys.
“We do this every three years. One issue that always comes up is transportation because that is a direct barrier to some people accessing health,” said Rodgers.
Rodgers says TidalHealth will take this information to implement a strategy moving forward.
“It really helps us in healthcare and in public health, to be able to understand the needs of the community and come together to develop a plan from the assessment. We’ll have a community health implementation plan and will have goals and objectives that we put together with strategies and initiatives,” said Rodgers.
The survey can be found here and will be available until January 30th.