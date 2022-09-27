GEORGETOWN, Del. - TidalHealth will hold its Georgetown drive-thru flu clinic from 8 a.m.-noon this Saturday, Oct. 1, at Delaware Technical Community College's Owens Campus at 21179 College Dr.
Seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccinations will be administered to individuals 13 years of age or older (13-17 please bring a parent or legal guardian to sign consent). The quadrivalent flu shot is designed to protect against four different flu viruses to provide broader protection against circulating flu viruses.
A physician’s order is not necessary. Flu shots at the TidalHealth Georgetown Drive-Thru Clinic will be free. TidalHealth will not be providing any COVID-19 testing or shots at this event.
Flu shots are encouraged for anyone over the age of 6 months, but especially for people over the age of 65, people with heart or lung disorders, at high-risk for diseases or diabetes. TidalHealth will not be offering high dose flu shots for seniors at this event.
Participants are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt that will provide easy access to the upper arm. The vaccine being given is effective for everyone meeting the age restrictions.