TILGHMAN, MD - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tilghman man on assault charges Friday after the man allegedly rammed an SUV into a marked police car.
The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Oyster Shell Road in Tilghman on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on June 7th. Officers arrived and parked in the driveway of the home when the suspect, Lewis Daniel Foster, 26, backed his SUV into the police cruiser with the deputy still inside, according to investigators. The patrol car sustained disabling damage, the Sheriff’s Office says. Police then removed Foster from the SUV and arrested him.
The victim of the alleged assault was treated for serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Foster has been charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond at the Talbot County Central Booking facility pending a District Court bail review.