TILGHMAN ISLAND, MD - The volunteers at the Tilghman Fire Company are celebrating its one-hundredth birthday with the community on Saturday.
The celebration will take place at the fire station and include food, games, a parade, and even a firefighter competition including firefighters from all over Delmarva.
Assistant Fire Chief William Lednum has volunteered with the fire company for over 30 years. He is using this milestone to reflect on how much the station has grown.
"It's an accomplishment to hit one hundred years and to see what has progressed since I've been in the firehouse," said Lednum.
Lednum said the support of the community is what keeps the company up and running.
"If it wasn't for the community, we wouldn't have what we had," he said.
The events the fire company holds during the year are usually fundraisers. Tomorrow's celebration is exactly just that - a celebration.
"We're giving back to the community as a thank you, for letting us survive one hundred years," said volunteer Mike Lipski.
The event is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tilghman Volunteer Fire Station with the parade beginning at 1 p.m.