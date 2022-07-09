Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.