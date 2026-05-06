SALISBURY, Md. - Nutrition product manufacturer Tishcon Corporation has notified the state of Maryland of the upcoming closure of the company’s Salisbury plant, with over 100 local workers expected to be affected.
According to Maryland’s Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification system, Tishcon Corp. filed a WARN notice on Monday, May 4. According to the notice, the locations on Zion Road and Brown Street will begin closures beginning July 3 and continuing through Dec. 18.
134 total employees are expected to be impacted by the plant closure, according to the WARN notice. The alert does not specify the exact reason behind the closure.
Tishcon Corp. is a contract manufacturer for retailers, wholesalers, and online sellers of various nutrition products, according to the company’s website. It was originally founded in New York in 1976 where it is currently headquartered in Westbury. Outside of New York, the company lists Salisbury as the only other location.
Wicomico County leaders on Wednesday confirmed they had been alerted to the pending closure.
WBOC reached out to Tishcon Corp. for comment on Wednesday but did not receive an immediate response. This article will be updated.