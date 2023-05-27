PRESTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-month-old child who was hit by a car in their backyard.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says on May 26 around 7 p.m., deputies responded to the 20000 block of Marsh Creek Road for a death investigation involving an 18-month-old.
Deputies say the child was struck by a car while playing in the backyard of their home. Caroline County Emergency Medical Services along with the Preston Volunteer Fire company arrived on scene and found the child had died from their injuries.
The driver of the car was identified as the child's mother, a 30-year-old woman.
Authorities say the driver showed no signs of impairment. The child was reportedly taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.
This is an active investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.