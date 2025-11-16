ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, V.a. - Toms Cove Visitor Center on the Virginia side of Assateague Island National Seashore is permanently closed, effective as of Nov. 16, 2025.
The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce and Certified Visitors Center said that National Park Services and Operations have moved to the Herbert H. Bateman Center. That center is located at 8231 Beach Rd.
The Herbert H. Bateman Educational and Administrative Center is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the National Park Services website.
The Toms Cove Visitor Center used to be open 7 days a week from March through November. From December to February, it was open Fridays through Mondays.