Torch Run for Special Olympics to Cross Chesapeake Bay Bridge July 10

KENT ISLAND, MD– The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) announced the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland will impact traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge westbound span July 10.
Runners will cross at approximately 10 a.m., after the morning rush hour, according to MDTA.
The westbound center and right lanes will be closed during this time, with minimal traffic delays expected.
For the latest traffic updates, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726).
The Law Enforcement Torch Run raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics programs, with athletes and law enforcement members carrying the “Flame of Hope” into local opening ceremonies.
The tradition has been upheld since 1981 and has raised more than $600 million across the country.