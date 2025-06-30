SUSSEX CO., DE - The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey confirmed this afternoon that a tornado touched down near Frankford, Delaware.
A severe thunderstorm occurred on Monday afternoon. It brought lots of heavy rain and frequent lightning to much of Sussex County.
According to the NWS in Mount Holly, the brief, weak tornado touched down around 1:16pm near Frankford, Delaware.
There is no EF rating assigned to the tornado. The NWS says a more detailed report about it will be released in the coming days.