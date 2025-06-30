frankford torndao063025.jpg

Photo: Zachary Windsor

SUSSEX CO., DE - The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey confirmed this afternoon that a tornado touched down near Frankford, Delaware. 

A severe thunderstorm occurred on Monday afternoon. It brought lots of heavy rain and frequent lightning to much of Sussex County. 

According to the NWS in Mount Holly, the brief, weak tornado touched down around 1:16pm near Frankford, Delaware. 

tornado 0630.jpg

There is no EF rating assigned to the tornado. The NWS says a more detailed report about it will be released in the coming days. 

Tags

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you