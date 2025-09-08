Accomack, Va.--Tourism on Virginia’s Eastern Shore had another strong year, with visitors spending $192.2 million in Accomack County in 2024 — a 7% increase over 2023.
According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, that spending supported 1,468 local jobs and generated $11.9 million in local tax revenue, both up from the previous year.
“Tourism continues to be a vital economic driver for Accomack County and Chincoteague Island,” said Joanne Moore, Executive Director of the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. “These dollars represent jobs for our residents, thriving small businesses, and the welcoming experiences that keep visitors coming back year after year.”
Lodging led local spending with $72.4 million, followed by food and beverage at $55 million. Transportation added $27.6 million, while recreation and retail added $19.9 and $17.3 million respectively.
Statewide, Virginia set a new record with $35.1 billion in visitor spending, up from $33.3 billion in 2023. Visitors spent an average of $96 million every day, helping support 229,000 jobs across the Commonwealth.
Chincoteague Island anchored Accomack County’s tourism economy. The island welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors in 2024, with major draws including the Pony Swim, Oyster Festival, and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.
“With its natural beauty and traditions, Chincoteague is the heart of our tourism industry,” Moore said. “It’s what makes the Eastern Shore such a special place to visit — and to live.”