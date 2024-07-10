BERLIN, MD– The Town of Berlin announced it will invite interested parties to present on the potential redevelopment of the vacant Heron Park property during the July 22 Mayor and Council Meeting.
Mayor Zack Tyndall says mixed-use presentations should incorporate a residential component and other features to complement Berlin’s Main Street Shopping District.
Berlin’s Town Council says processing facilities and storage facilities will not be considered.
Presentations should be submitted via email to shubbard@berlinmd.gov no later than July 16. No proposals will be accepted after the meeting packet is released.
Those presenting will be limited to ten minutes, followed by five minutes of questions, according to a press release.
For more information, contact Stephen Hubbard via email at shubbard@berlinmd.gov or via phone at 410-641-4144.