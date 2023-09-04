EASTON, Md. - A skater's delight is under construction in the town of Easton. A new skatepark is currently being built.
At the North Easton Sports Complex, the sounds of steamrollers and excavators mean they're one day closer to a new skatepark and pump track.
Shovels have been in the ground for about 3 weeks now and pictured above is what both courses will look like.
Many in Easton say they can't wait to check them out.
Easton resident Tom Carter says, "my daughter is into skateboarding. I mean she hasn't done a whole lot of it. She wants to get into to it. She has a skate board but she also likes to breakout her rollerblades. She likes doing a lot of that kind of stuff."
Carter's son Wyatt Carter says, "Honestly I think it's actually gonna be really good. We don't really have any skate parks in here. It's definitely going to help out people who like to skateboard here. Its going to be good for the community."
Joan Hoge-North, owner of The Mercantile says she pleased that the youth finally have something to do. She says, "The building across the street is empty but they have this great brick area and steps. Around 3 o' clock everyday the kids show up and skate there. So, having a place that has the ramps and all kinds of stuff that they like to do is awesome."
The project in total will cost around half a million dollars in tax payer money.
Project Manager Kory Cairo says it will create a community for the youth in town
"Kids that ride skateboards, or BMX bikes or bicycles or scooters can come here and have a space that's protected and safe to ride," says Cairo.
Cairo says the courses should be finished by mid-October.