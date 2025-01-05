GEORGETOWN, DE - The Town of Georgetown issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area starting January 5th at 10:00pm. Starting at 10:00pm, parking restrictions will apply to designated snow emergency routes.
The Town of Georgetown has designated the following locations as snow emergency routes:
-Market Street (East and West)
-Bedford Street (North and South)
-Bridgeville Road
-Pine Street (East and West)
-Race Street (North and South)
-Front Street (North and South)
-East Laurel Street – North Bedford Street to North Race Street
-West Laurel Street – North Bedford Street to North Front Street
-Edward Street – North Bedford Street to North Front Street
-West North Street – North Bedford Street to DuPont Highway (Route 113)
-Albury Avenue – East Market Street to Cedar Street
The town says "vehicles parked along these streets may be subject to towing if not removed by the owner. Residents are asked to avoid traveling during adverse weather conditions. Those who must travel are asked to use caution around snow removal equipment and personnel."
The town ordinance also states that sidewalks be cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall. Georgetown officials say residents with a fire hydrant near their property are asked to make sure it is visible and clear.