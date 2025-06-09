GREENSBORO, MD - The Greensboro Historical Society is officially looking for a new home after the Town voted to vacate the Society from the Town-owned Weaver Building.
In March, Greensboro officials said poor conditions at the building previously used as the Town Hall had forced a move to a different building shared with the Police Department, Town Council for meetings, and Aaorn’s Place satellite food pantry. The space was inadequate to accommodate so many uses, according to Town leaders. To avoid any unplanned expenditures, the Town then began to consider the Weaver building, currently leased to the Historical Society as a potential solution.
On Thursday, June 5, the Town officially voted to move forward with the plan, giving the Historical Society 120 days to relocate.
“As I stated at the town meeting this past Thursday, the membership is grateful to the town of Greensboro for providing a location and assisting with everyday expenses for the past six years,” VP and Acting President of the Greensboro Historical Society Bob Moser said. “Members of the Historical Society understand and appreciate the decision passed down from the Town of Greensboro's leadership.”
Moser says they have narrowed their five options for relocation down to two and will weigh the pros, cons, and expenses of the two locations at an upcoming membership meeting on Monday, July 7. The meeting will allow the committee to address questions and comments from members before scheduling a vote to formalize a location.
The Historical Society says their 22nd Annual Greater Greensboro Open is scheduled for September 19 at the Caroline County Country Club, with all proceeds going towards the Greensboro Historical Society. Those looking to register can find more information on the Greensboro Historical Society’s website.