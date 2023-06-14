Town of Oxford Community Center To Celebrate Native American History

OXFORD, Md. - The Town of Oxford is celebrating Native American history tomorrow night.
At the Oxford Community Center speakers around the Talbot County area and artifacts will highlight the town's rich history.
JoAnn Brown, a descendent of the Native American Seneca Tribe will share her knowledge and bring many of the herbs used by Native Americans, tomorrow night.
"Well often we don't think about it, but teas are one of the first form of medicine known to man," says Brown.
Brown owns Justamere Trading Post, in Easton. The shop highlights the culture of Native Americans.
"I feel that everyone that has any heritage at all in Native American should keep that enjoyment in their heart," says Brown.
"The Executive Director of the Oxford community center Liza Ledford says that Oxford was one of the first places that the Native Americans colonized.
Because of the colonization it has led us to find so many artifacts today in Oxford.
Another speaker for tomorrow nights program is Bill Dial. He says, "Nanticoke's are the ones that we find were living here. They were peaceful people; farmers. In the wintertime, they hunted game and fish. They enjoyed the oysters and the clams and crabs just like we do."
The museum of Oxford will share artifacts during tomorrow events. "These collections of Native American relics have been found in this area. This particular collection of arrow heads were assembled by a family living in Oxford who said they were found along the beach along the Tred Avon river," says Stuart Parnes.
Tomorrow's event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center.
A bit of a history in a small town on Delmarva.