Townhouse Fire in Easton

EASTON, MD - Fire Marshalls are investigating a fire that broke out yesterday on Brodkin Street in Easton, Maryland.
Officials believe the fire may have started in the attached garage, though the exact cause remains under investigation. The Easton Volunteer Fire Department brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to neighboring properties.
Fire Marshals estimate damages at $20,000. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and authorities are urging residents to check their fire safety measures to prevent similar incidents.
If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.