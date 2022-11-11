DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning tractor-trailer crash in Dover that left a 45-year-old man dead.
It happened shortly after 8 a.m., when a Freightliner tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. Police said that for unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 45-year-old Antonio Dejesus, of Bear,, Del. was not properly restrained. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway southbound (south of Exit 104) was closed for approximately five hours while the roadway was cleared and the collision was investigated.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane by calling 302-699-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.