CAPE CHARLES, Va. - A truck has gone over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge=Tunnel Thursday afternoon according to the CBBT District.
Reports are limited at this time, but the vehicle reportedly went overboard on the west-side of the northbound lanes between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island along the Bay Bridge-Tunnel just before 2 p.m.
Maintenance crews are actively responding to make emergency repairs to the guardrail and curb, and both emergency responders and the US Coast Guard are assisting, the Bridge and Tunnel District says.
There is currently no information on the status of the driver.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.